World 1

Riots on the streets of United States - Trump announced a big rally VIDEO / PHOTO

The incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a big protest for January 6, when the Congress should confirm the victory of Joe Biden.

Source: B92, Sputnik
Share
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez

However, riots on the streets of United States began as early as Tuesday.

Washington police expelled the leader of the "Proud Boys" group from the city and arrested two people, who supported President Donald Trump's attempts to challenge the election results according to which Joe Biden won.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the "Proud Guys", who was arrested on Monday for destroying property and owning a weapons warehouse, was released on bail yesterday and ordered to leave Washington, the police of the capital announced.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Footage circulating on social networks shows the chaotic situation on the streets of Washington, where protesters and members of the police were crowded.

Thousands of people are expected to march today under the slogan "Save America March". Washington city authorities warned earlier Trump's supporters to leave their weapons at home.

A big protest is scheduled for the day when the US Congress should confirm the results of the presidential elections, according to which Biden won.

US President Donald Trump considers the elections irregular and claims that it is a matter of fraud and vote rigging, and many of his supporters agree with him.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Trump should appear in front of the protesters this afternoon in the public park the Ellipse, south of the White House, it was written this morning on Trump's Twitter account.

"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!" Trump tweeted earlier, adding:

"See you in Washington!"

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

Trump: Stay peaceful

Supporters of US President Donald Trump broke through the police cordon in front of the Congress building tonight, and entered the congressional building.

World Wednesday, January 6, 2021 23:31 Comments: 0
ERIN SCOTT / POOL

WHO chief disappointed with China

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus disappointed that Chinese officials still hadn't issued permits to experts to come to China to investigate the origin of the virus.

World Tuesday, January 5, 2021 23:40 Comments: 3
EPA-EFE/ MARTIAL TREZZINI

Has Iran directly declared war?

Iran continues to enrich uranium, thus declaring war on the international community. Reason for that is the struggle for power in Tehran, Deutsche Welle reports

World Tuesday, January 5, 2021 16:46 Comments: 5
Foto-ilustracija: Profimedia
page 1 of 21 go to page