World Riots on the streets of United States - Trump announced a big rally VIDEO / PHOTO The incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a big protest for January 6, when the Congress should confirm the victory of Joe Biden.

However, riots on the streets of United States began as early as Tuesday.



Washington police expelled the leader of the "Proud Boys" group from the city and arrested two people, who supported President Donald Trump's attempts to challenge the election results according to which Joe Biden won.



Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the "Proud Guys", who was arrested on Monday for destroying property and owning a weapons warehouse, was released on bail yesterday and ordered to leave Washington, the police of the capital announced.

"Fight for Trump!" chants as the group marches to BLM Plaza here in DC

Footage circulating on social networks shows the chaotic situation on the streets of Washington, where protesters and members of the police were crowded.



Thousands of people are expected to march today under the slogan "Save America March". Washington city authorities warned earlier Trump's supporters to leave their weapons at home.



A big protest is scheduled for the day when the US Congress should confirm the results of the presidential elections, according to which Biden won.



US President Donald Trump considers the elections irregular and claims that it is a matter of fraud and vote rigging, and many of his supporters agree with him.

Trump should appear in front of the protesters this afternoon in the public park the Ellipse, south of the White House, it was written this morning on Trump's Twitter account.



"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!" Trump tweeted earlier, adding:



"See you in Washington!"