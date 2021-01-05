World Has Iran directly declared war? Iran continues to enrich uranium, thus declaring war on the international community. Reason for that is the struggle for power in Tehran, Deutsche Welle reports Source: DW Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | 16:46 Tweet Share Foto-ilustracija: Profimedia

Germany, France and Great Britain fought fiercely for the nuclear treaty with Iran, which was signed five years ago. Since the end of 2018, since Trump left the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), or the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, its stability has been in question, reports Deutsche Welle.



The agreement on the reduction of Iran's nuclear program is considered to be the greatest success of the common European policy. However, it has now been shaken.



As Deutsche Welle reports, it is legally regulated that Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant will increase uranium production by 20 percent. Although Iran is still below the limit necessary for the production of weapons materials, it crosses the contractually agreed border by almost three percent. Also, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Organization in Vienna should not have permitted access to the facilities.



This uranium enrichment represents a declaration of war on the international community, because the seizures of the South Korean tanker, the continuation of Tehran's policy of capturing citizens of Western countries and those with dual citizenship, do not inspire confidence.



As Deutsche Welle reports, President Hassan Rouhani is not a supporter of the announced policy change, and considering that the country has fallen into an economic crisis, Iranian experts are also wondering how the new centrifuges and the accelerated nuclear program will be paid for.



By doing so, Tehran is challenging the international community and trying to resort to blackmail. It is believed that if the United States fulfilled its obligations again, Iran would very quickly return to respecting the agreement.



Relations with the new government in the United States have been strained from the beginning. Biden's advisers hinted at a return to the agreement, but it is unlikely that the story will pass in terms of US domestic policy. Especially if it is noticed that Tehran provoked Washington with its open violation of the agreement, Deutsche Welle reports.



