World "We will create a register of people who refuse to be vaccinated" Spanish authorities will keep a register of people who refuse the coronavirus vaccine and will share the data with other European countries. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 28, 2020 | 20:44

However, the data will not be published in public, the Ministry of Health announced today.



Minister Salvador Illa stated that it is important for citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus, although vaccination, which has started in many countries of the European Union (EU), is not mandatory.



"We will create a register of people who do not want the vaccine, and we will share that with other European countries," minister Illa said, adding that there will be people in the register who were offered the vaccine, but who refused it.



According to him, the register is not a document that will be presented to the public and data protection will be taken into account. The Spanish government plans to vaccinate about 2.5 million people by the end of February, and between 15 and 20 million by the summer.



In that country, about 50.000 people died from coronavirus, while 1.8 million were infected.