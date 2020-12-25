World Edi Rama strongly criticizes EU: You left us waiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama criticized the European Union for the delay in distributing the coronavirus vaccine to the Western Balkans. Source: Dnevni avaz Friday, December 25, 2020 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ HAYOUNG JEON

He sharply criticized the delay in supplying the countries of the Western Balkans with the vaccine.



According to the Albanian media, quoted by Dnevni Avaz, Rama criticized the EU because the Union left the countries of the Western Balkans waiting for vaccine stocks until the member states first provide sufficient doses for their population.