World Cases of the new strain reported in Israel; Montenegro cancels curfew during holidays More than 4.6 million cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the world last week alone, the most since the outbreak of the pandemic, the WHO said.

Records are being broken in the United States as well, and the pandemic has contributed to the highest mortality in American history. In Germany, despite strict measures, a record number of dead.



Israel today reported four cases of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in Great Britain, Reuters reports.



The British Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, stated today that two cases of a new strain of the coronavirus have been discovered in Great Britain, and that they were in contact with the people who traveled from South Africa in the previous weeks.



He said at the press conference that this development of the situation is even more worrying because the new strain is even more transmissible and it seems that it can continue to mutate.



The Montenegrin Ministry of Health has issued an amended order abolishing curfew from 10 pm to 5 am during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.



By a new order of the Ministry of Health, curfew is abolished from 10 pm on December 24 to 5 am on December 25, from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 2, 2021, and from 10 pm on January 5 to 5 am on January 7.



The ban on intercity traffic for weekends remains in force, from Friday at 10 pm to Monday at 5 am, according to the amended order of the Ministry of Health.