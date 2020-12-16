World Madeleine Albright on shaping the future of US foreign policy Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, 83, said today that with the election of Joe Biden as president, the United States is entering a new era. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 17:04 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Mark Wilson / Staff

As she said, in this new era, it will be very important to closely link foreign and domestic policy in the effort of renewing American leadership.



"With the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, we have the opportunity for a new policy, because I believe we are entering a whole new era," Albright said at the Atlantic Council panel entitled "Building a foundation at home for US leadership abroad."



According to her, it is very important that Americans are not afraid to talk about foreign policy, because it has been shown that it also affects the domestic policy and life of citizens in the United States.



Albright emphasized that, during her mandate (1997-2001), she always tried to connect foreign policy with domestic policy, but noted that the geopolitical situation in the world is different now. Commenting on Biden's future cabinet, she assessed that the nominations are positive, because they are people who have a feeling for both foreign and domestic policy.



She is convinced that in the coming period there will be coordination between foreign and domestic policy.



In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, she stated, showed how important it is for them to connect.



Albright believes that the United States, after four years of the Trump administration, does not have a good reputation in the world and that there is distrust, but that the new administration wants to change that.



"Honestly, many international organizations need to be improved, but that can't be done if you're not at the table," she said, adding that it can already be seen that the Biden administration, as a good listener, understands the need for cooperation.