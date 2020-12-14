World "You have 48 hours" Brazil's Supreme Court gave the country's health minister 48 hours on Sunday to set a date for the start of coronavirus vaccination, Reuters reports. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 14, 2020 | 13:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bruna Prado

President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government has been criticized by state governors and public health experts for its unwillingness to tackle the pandemic, and for inventing a hastily drawn up and flawed plan.



The plan sets the initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or one quarter of the population, in the first half of 2021, giving priority to the most vulnerable such as health workers, the elderly and indigenous communities.