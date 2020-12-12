World Trump: The most important case in history Incumbent US President Donald Trump announced that "the most important case in history" will take place before the US Supreme Court. Source: B92 Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 00:32 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!", Trump wrote.



The state of Texas has initiated a dispute demanding the blockade of the session of electors from four "hesitant" states, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the countries that Trump claims contained election irregularities, and that they incorrectly declared Joe Biden's victory.



Texas in the lawsuit, which was supported by 18 other federal states, claims that the four disputed states usurped the authority that the Constitution gives to the legislators and changed the election rules, making them open to fraud.



On the other hand, 22 other US federal states defended the four respondent states, asking the US Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit.



Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan responded to the Texas lawsuit within the set deadline.