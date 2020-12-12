World A car plowing through a group of protesters - several injured in New York VIDEO At least six people got injured when a vehicle ran into a group of protesters at intersection in New York, world media report Source: B92 Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 00:23 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Mark Wallheiser

According to the "Daily Mail", ambulance teams and police arrived on the scene. According to the first information, the vehicle was driven by a woman, and she was allegedly arrested. Law enforcement officials said she remained on the scene when she ran into people.



According to the world media, the injured did not suffer any serious injuries, although some of them were transported to the hospital.



As a reminder, a similar incident was recorded in London today, when the driver also ran into pedestrians.



A few days ago, an attack was also recorded in Trier when the driver ran into the citizens at full speed.