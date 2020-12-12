A car plowing through a group of protesters - several injured in New York VIDEO
At least six people got injured when a vehicle ran into a group of protesters at intersection in New York, world media reportSource: B92
According to the "Daily Mail", ambulance teams and police arrived on the scene. According to the first information, the vehicle was driven by a woman, and she was allegedly arrested. Law enforcement officials said she remained on the scene when she ran into people.
According to the world media, the injured did not suffer any serious injuries, although some of them were transported to the hospital.
As a reminder, a similar incident was recorded in London today, when the driver also ran into pedestrians.
A few days ago, an attack was also recorded in Trier when the driver ran into the citizens at full speed.
Reports Of Two Females In A Vehicle Plowing Through A Group Of Protesters In #NewYork #NYC— V̸̢̙̙͒̈̑̀͛̍͝engeance (@TheVengeance17) December 11, 2020
Source: https://t.co/lvpmVwBcxP pic.twitter.com/ckLVo4M0Y4
JUST IN - Possible suspect arrested after a car plowed into a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Manhattan.pic.twitter.com/ZpoMJE5V4I— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 11, 2020