World Possible secession of Texas? Claiming that US federal government doesn't represent the values of Texans, state representative from Hill County wants to allow Texans to secede from the USA. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 11, 2020 | 21:45

Kyle Biedermann told his supporters that he plans to submit a bill that would enable a referendum on secession, the Ksat portal reported.



Biedermann, who is a Republican, says his proposal is in line with the Constitution, and that Texans have the right to reform or dissolve the government.



Biedermann did not offer more details about the law, which he intends to propose.



Texans have had ideas about secession before, but in reality it is unlikely that it will happen. That would be not only controversial, but potentially illegal.