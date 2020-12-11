World 0

London: The car crashed into pedestrians, there are injured VIDEO

According to the British media, a car crashed into pedestrians in London, causing serious injuries to several people.

Emergency services, including ambulances and fire crews, are at the scene in Hackney, the municipality of Great Britain's capital, Blic reported.

