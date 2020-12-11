London: The car crashed into pedestrians, there are injured VIDEO
According to the British media, a car crashed into pedestrians in London, causing serious injuries to several people.Source: Blic
Emergency services, including ambulances and fire crews, are at the scene in Hackney, the municipality of Great Britain's capital, Blic reported.
A car has reportedly ploughed into pedestrians in the Stamford Hill area of Hackney, East London, leaving several injured.