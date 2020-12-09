World Is this true about how the Russian vaccine is being received? Russian doctors have reported using various means to force them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, for which not all clinical trials have been completed. Source: Radio Free Europe Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 13:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

A video released on Radio Free Europe recalls that Russia began mass distribution of its Sputnik V vaccine this week.



Although the vaccine should be given on a voluntary basis, the independent health workers' union says that is not the case. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors says in the video that doctors are threatened with dismissal if they do not receive the Sputnik V vaccine. "That means that there is an order for this vaccination to be carried out," Vasilyeva pointed out.



However, it is disputable that the mass tests of this vaccine have not been completed at all, according to RFE, and she adds that Moscow has already ordered that the employees of 70 clinics receive this vaccine.



It is officially announced that there were thousands of volunteers for the vaccine, interviews were conducted with them and they were aired on state channels. On the other hand, public opinion polls show a different reality - people have great doubts about Sputnik V.



It turned out that as many as 59 percent of respondents would not receive this vaccine at all. Vasilyeva states that the Alliance of Doctors is being contacted on a daily basis by several health workers who request anonymity because they claim that they are under pressure to receive the vaccine.



That Alliance is already in conflict with official Moscow, because since the outbreak of the pandemic, it has been disputing the results that are being placed to the public, and especially those concerning health workers who are relentlessly dying of COVID-19.