World If no agreement is reached, the whole of Europe will feel the consequences British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, travels to Brussels at the end of the week for a meeting with the President Of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 09:00

The long-awaited meeting will take place "in the coming days", the leaders said after a telephone conversation that lasted more than an hour on Monday, December 7. That conversation followed after a tense morning in Brussels, Jutarnji list writes.



Although the United Kingdom has formally left the EU, according to the agreed Withdrawal Agreement, future trade relations with the EU must be agreed during the transitional period, but negotiations on that have been blocked again.



The key points around which the two sides dispute are: the issue of fishing quotas; equal rules which for the United Kingdom mean unhindered access to the EU market for their duty-free goods, and for the EU that the UK must not put its companies in a privileged position with state aid; ways and mechanisms of implementing the agreement. There is also the classic definition of Brexit without an agreement - that Great Britain will have to implement the rules of the game of the World Trade Organization, which means border control and many new charges.



In any case, allegations from both sides, whatever the agreement, will have its positive and negative sides, and everyone will interpret the agreement so as to get something out of it, states Jutarnji list, adding that, if there is no agreement, the whole of Europe will face consequences.