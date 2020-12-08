World The first vaccine received by a 90-year-old British woman Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Great Britain, today became the first person in the world to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 from company Pfizer. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Britanka koja je prva na svetu primila vakcinu/Tanjug/Jacob King/Pool via AP

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer NSE -0.33 % COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.



Great Britain is the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population today.



Britain is the worst-hit European country from COVID-19, with over 61.000 deaths, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to turn the tide against the disease by rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the United States or European Union.



Britain initially ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, and each person must receive two doses, which means that 20 million people will be vaccinated in the first wave in a country of 67 million.



In the first week, 800.000 people are expected to be vaccinated, mostly in old people's homes and their caregivers.



Britain has ordered 357 million doses from seven different vaccine manufacturers.



The United Kingdom is the first Western European country to start vaccinating its population, in an action that was hailed by the world as a decisive fight against COVID-19. Mass vaccination will bring hope that humanity can turn the situation around in the fight against the coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 1.5 million lives on the planet, Reuters adds.



However, the Pfizer vaccine currently limits its wider use, as it requires storage at extremely low temperatures (minus 70) and by no means an easy way to distribute.



Less than a week ago, the regulatory body approved the use of the vaccine in emergencies.



"The UK Department of Health is proud to be the first in the world to start vaccinations," said National Health Service Chief Simon Stevens.