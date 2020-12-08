World 0

"I think January will be devastating"

Last week, 15.000 people died of the coronavirus in the United States, which is the deadliest week since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Source: index.hr
Tanjug/AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos/Ilustracija
However, health experts warn that the worst is yet to come, reports Index.hr.

The U.S. government and health experts have warned that the death toll will rise in the coming weeks and months as people travel and meet with families during the New Year and Christmas holidays, despite health service warnings.

"I think January will be terrible because the sick will get together during Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Anthony Fauci, a leading American expert on infectious diseases, as US media report.

