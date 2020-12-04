World Fauci had to apologize Leading US expert on infectious diseases Anthony Fauci apologized for the statement that the British authorities approved the vaccine against COVID-19 too soon. Source: Beta, AP Friday, December 4, 2020 | 14:28 Tweet Share EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

He said that he has "great faith" in the state regulators of Great Britain.



Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sparked controversy with an earlier statement that British health regulators had not researched the study data as carefully as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



He said late last night that he wanted to say that the American authorities are doing differently from their British colleagues, and not better, but his comments were not credibly conveyed.



Fauci told the BBC: "I have a lot of faith in both the scientific community and the regulators in the UK, and anyone who knows me and my attitude towards it, which has been the same for decades, knows that it is so."