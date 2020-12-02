World "I didn't want to be prime minister at all, I'm an artistic soul" Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reiterated that he is in politics by accident and that he has always wanted to be an artist. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 12:10 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"I have always preferred the life of an artist, painter and professor of fine arts, so much so that I never had ambitions to be prime minister," Rama told French "Forbes", as the Exit portal reports.



He said that he hesitated for a long time to enter politics when he was offered a ministerial position, but that he wanted to do something for his country.



"Albania had a very difficult past, the most difficult of all communist countries, so I was eager to participate in its renewal," he said, complaining that while he was mayor of Tirana he was not as criticized as he is now in his capacity of prime minister.