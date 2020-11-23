World 0

Germany starts first?

Germany could start with immunization of the citizens against coronavirus as early as next month, announced German Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

Source: Tanjug
Steve_Allen/Depositphotos
Steve_Allen/Depositphotos

"There is reason for optimism that the vaccine will be approved in Europe this year. And then we can start immediately," Spahn said in an interview with the German RND.

He added that he asked the federal German states to prepare vaccination centers by mid-December, Reuters reports.

"I would rather have the vaccination centers ready a few days earlier than have an approved vaccine that is not used immediately," Spahn said.

He pointed out that Germany provided more than 300 million doses of the vaccine through the European Commission, bilateral agreements and other options, and said that this was more than enough and that it even left room for sharing the vaccine with other countries.

