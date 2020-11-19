World 0

"Europe can avoid quarantine on one condition and I stand behind that claim"

New introductions of quarantine measures in Europe can be avoided, and one of the possible ways to achieve that is for almost all citizens to wear masks.

This was stated by the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, at a press conference, and he added that he was behind his claim that the introduction of quarantine could be avoided and that this was the last resort.

If 95% of citizens wore masks, quarantine would not be necessary, he pointed out.

The WHO regional director for Europe said that primary schools should remain open and added that children and adolescents are not the initiators of the spread of the coronavirus and that closing schools is not efficient, Reuters reports.

