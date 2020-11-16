World 0

I WON THE ELECTION!

Donald Trump has no intention of reconciling with the results of the presidential elections held on November 3

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL

He proves that every day, and most of all where he has been the most present so far, and that is on Twitter. His posts are lined up on that social network, one after the other.

The last one, at least for now, is this one: "I WON THE ELECTION!"

Of course, a Twitter comment was immediately "pasted" under that post, in which it is stated that the officials called that election differently.

A few hours before that, Trump continued to talk about fake news, on fake media, which say that his opponent will be the new president of the United States, not allowing his side to present evidence that this is not the case.

There is, of course, the company "Dominion voting systems", whose IT experts work in Serbia and make software for the American elections, and which Trump accused of being responsible for stealing his votes in certain countries.

Of course, each of these posts was marked by Twitter administrators as disputed.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"Are the US elections over?"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, asked today whether the elections in the United States are really over.

World Friday, November 13, 2020 10:09 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Orban opposing EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants to veto the EU budget aid package and the Coronavirus Reconstruction Fund.

World Friday, November 13, 2020 09:48 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE/ ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL
page 1 of 21 go to page