I WON THE ELECTION!
Donald Trump has no intention of reconciling with the results of the presidential elections held on November 3
He proves that every day, and most of all where he has been the most present so far, and that is on Twitter. His posts are lined up on that social network, one after the other.
The last one, at least for now, is this one: "I WON THE ELECTION!"
I WON THE ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
Of course, a Twitter comment was immediately "pasted" under that post, in which it is stated that the officials called that election differently.
A few hours before that, Trump continued to talk about fake news, on fake media, which say that his opponent will be the new president of the United States, not allowing his side to present evidence that this is not the case.
There is, of course, the company "Dominion voting systems", whose IT experts work in Serbia and make software for the American elections, and which Trump accused of being responsible for stealing his votes in certain countries.
Of course, each of these posts was marked by Twitter administrators as disputed.
Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
....perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
....owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020