World I WON THE ELECTION! Donald Trump has no intention of reconciling with the results of the presidential elections held on November 3 Source: B92 Monday, November 16, 2020 | 09:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL

He proves that every day, and most of all where he has been the most present so far, and that is on Twitter. His posts are lined up on that social network, one after the other.



The last one, at least for now, is this one: "I WON THE ELECTION!"

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Of course, a Twitter comment was immediately "pasted" under that post, in which it is stated that the officials called that election differently.



A few hours before that, Trump continued to talk about fake news, on fake media, which say that his opponent will be the new president of the United States, not allowing his side to present evidence that this is not the case.



There is, of course, the company "Dominion voting systems", whose IT experts work in Serbia and make software for the American elections, and which Trump accused of being responsible for stealing his votes in certain countries.



Of course, each of these posts was marked by Twitter administrators as disputed.