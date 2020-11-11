World Trump began publishing evidence of fraud: Is this what our Country has come to? VIDEO The still incumbent president of the USA, Donald Tamp, published a video of workers packing ballots that arrived by mail Source: B92 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 23:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO / POOL EPA-EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

He wrote on Twitter "You are looking at ballots. Is this what our Country has come to?"



The video shows men who are not in uniform, taking letters containing ballot papers out of the mailboxes and packing them in black bags. ﻿

You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to? pic.twitter.com/cI2ZTItqUi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Just to reiterate, according to the votes counted so far in the presidential elections, Trump lost to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



Trump does not accept the election results and has already filed appeals in several federal states, so the court will decide on the vote.



Earlier today, it was announced that all ballots in the US state of Georgia will be counted again.



It remains to count the votes in Arizona and North Carolina, where 98 percent of the votes were counted.



For now, in Arizona, which carries 11 electoral votes, Joe Biden leads with 49.4, compared to Donald Trump, who currently has 49 percent of the vote.



In North Carolina, Trump leads with 50 percent of the vote, Biden has 48.7, and the victory in that country brings 15 electoral votes.