World New results have arrived - Trump's Pyrrhic victory US President Donald Trump defeated newly elected President Joe Biden in Alaska, Reuters reports Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 19:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Trump, a Republican, has not yet recognized the presidential election four days after "Edison Research" said that Biden exceeded the 270 votes of the Electoral College needed to take over the presidential seat.



Giving Trump three votes of the Election College, as much as Alaska carries, will not change the outcome of the elections on November 3, Reuters reports.

Georgia repeats counting, Arizona and South Carolina are still counting

In the federal state of Georgia, all ballots will be counted again, the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, announced today.



He said that all votes would be recounted manually, because the differences are very small, and that the counting will start before the end of the week, Reuters reports.



The victory in Georgia brings 16 electoral votes.



It remains to count the votes in Arizona and North Carolina, where 98 percent of the votes were counted.



For now, in Arizona, which carries 11 electoral votes, Joe Biden leads with 49.4, compared to Donald Trump, who currently has 49 percent of the vote.



In North Carolina, Trump leads with 50 percent of the vote, Biden has 48.7, and the victory in that country brings 15 electoral votes.