World Trump's "bursting with anger" on Twitter: They hid the vaccine so I wouldn't win US President Donald Trump spoke again, this time with accusations that the news about the effective vaccine against COVID-19 was hidden so that he would not win Source: B92 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 08:30 Tweet Share Alex Wong/Getty Images

Namely, as he announced in a new series of tweets, the company Pfizer and others were just waiting for the elections to end in order to announce the discovery of an effective vaccine against coronavirus.



"They did not have the courage to do it earlier," Trump said, adding that the US Drug Enforcement Agency should have announced it earlier "not for political purposes, but for saving lives".

As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a Vaccine after the Election, because they didn’t have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

He added that the mentioned agency and the Democratic Party "didn’t want to have me get a vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later".

The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Trump touched, as expected, on (future president) Biden.



"If Joe Biden were President, you wouldn’t have the Vaccine for another four years, nor would the Agency have ever approved it so quickly. The bureaucracy would have destroyed millions of lives!", he stated.

If Joe Biden were President, you wouldn’t have the Vaccine for another four years, nor would the @US_FDA have ever approved it so quickly. The bureaucracy would have destroyed millions of lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Trump, of course, did not stop there. He also attacked the media because, as he said, they "were so inaccurate with their polls on me, that it really is tampering with an Election. They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference"

.@FoxNews, @QuinnipiacPoll, ABC/WaPo, NBC/WSJ were so inaccurate with their polls on me, that it really is tampering with an Election. They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

"And then they’ll be back in four years to do it again", he added.

Moreover, he shared several videos of his new favorite TV network - Newsmax, as well as several links that talk about "election fraud".