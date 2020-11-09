World The end is near: Trump becomes an "ordinary user"; Gorbachev gave his judgment The elections in the USA will receive its official outcome in the days ahead, but the name of the winner is already known. Source: B92 Monday, November 9, 2020 | 09:43 Tweet Share Depositphotos/StevanovicIgor

While it gets increasingly certain that Joe Biden will become the new president, questions are being asked - will Trump hand over power peacefully and what does Biden's victory bring?

Gorbachev praises Biden

EPA/ Paco_Campos

Mikhail Gorbachev, the 89-year-old former president of the Soviet Union, estimated that Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential elections could be an opportunity for relations between Washington and Moscow to improve.



In an interview with the Interfax news agency, Gorbachev said Biden was "a sincere person who follows the path of reason" and said his victory was an opportunity to save New START (The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), an arms control agreement between the world's largest nuclear powers that expires in February 2021.



Official Moscow has not yet announced on the occasion of Biden's victory in the US presidential elections.

Trump becomes a "regular user"

US President Donald Trump will lose his "special treatment" on the social network Twitter on January 20, when Joseph Biden takes over that function.



The American company announced that, after the expiration of his mandate as the president of the USA, Donald Trump's order will be treated according to the same rules as anyone's order, because special treatment applies only to current world leaders, Reuters reports.



Twitter deletes everything that is not in accordance with their rules, and that does not apply to world officials, according to the British agency.



Their tweets, in case of violation of the company's rules, are not deleted, but they are hidden and marked "in the public interest".

Berlusconi: Trump lost because of his overly aggressive and arrogant attitude

EPA/FRANCESCO DEL BO

"US President Donald Trump lost the presidential election due to too much aggression and arrogance", former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said.



"I think he was defeated in this election because of his attitude, very often too aggressive, very often too arrogant," Berlusconi told RAI television.