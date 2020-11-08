World Biden and the change in the US foreign policy; Celebration in an Indian village Joe Biden addressed the public for the first time as the future President of the United States: "Now is the time to heal America's wounds"; Trump remains silent Source: B92 Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 12:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO

The election is (not) over.



Joe Biden has called on Americans to unite after being elected president.



He said the Bible tells us everything. Now is the time to build America, sow the seeds, reap the harvest of hardships, and heal America's wounds.



Joe Biden delivered his first speech since being elected president from Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, November 8.



"For those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your frustration tonight," he told Republicans.



Addressing both sides, the former vice president said, "It's time to listen to each other again."



"Now we have to move away from harsh arguments, reduce tensions, see each other again and listen to each other. We need to stop considering our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans", Biden said.



Thanking the Americans, Biden said: "I am honored to see the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I promise to be a president who doesn't want to divide, but to unite; who doesn’t see the red state and the blue state, only sees the United States".



"I want to come to the White House to bring America back, to rebuild this nation, to rebuild the middle class, and to make America more respected around the world and to unite at home," he said.



Joe Biden introduced his family members on stage during the speech.

Celebration in an Indian village

The announcement of the victory in the presidential elections in the USA by Kamala Harris as a candidate for vice president caused the enthusiasm of the villagers in India, where her ancestors come from, who marked this event with a celebration, reports AP. Residents of the small village of Thulasendrapuram, where great-grandmother of Kamala Harris on her mother's side comes from, gathered to celebrate the announcement of the winner of the US presidential election. They came out of their houses with posters with her face. Fireworks are lit, sweets are distributed, while prayers are held in a Hindu temple. The ancestral village of Kamala Harris Thulasendrapuram is located about 320 kilometers south of Chennai, and the great-grandmother of Kamala Harris on her mother's side was born there more than a century ago.

"We wish the daughter of our Thulasendrapuram to visit the village:" With sweets, firecrackers and placards, US Vice President-elect #KamalaHarris' ancestral village celebrates her victory in #USElection2020.@xpresstn #KamalaHarrisVP https://t.co/Oxl53OTvaa — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 8, 2020

BBC: Biden and the change in US foreign policy

The United States, under the chairmanship of Joseph Biden, could re-join the Paris Climate Agreement, join the World Health Organization and engage in a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC estimates.



Biden's election headquarters describes it as a plan to renew American leadership and a promise to "undo President Donald Trump's transactional, disruptive and unilateralist gut feelings".

Trump accepts defeat?

"The president will accept the results of free and fair elections," a White House official said, as reported by the media in the United States.



Although Trump continues to strongly oppose any mention of electoral defeat in public, this official says that the current administration "follows all formal demands for the transition of power."



Does that mean that Trump will admit that he did not win, it seems that only he knows.



Trump did not respond to Biden's public address. There have not been many situations in the past when Trump did not speak out.