World Joe Biden - the 46th president of the United States Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States, according to American media. Source: B92 Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 17:57 Tweet Share Foto: Epa / JIM LO SCALZO

CNN claims that Biden won the majority in Pennsylvania, i.e. 20 electoral votes, and now has 273 electoral votes, while other media report that Biden won with 284 electoral votes.



That victory in the elections requires 270 out of 538 electoral votes, and now even victories in other countries cannot "restore" Trump's function.



It remains to be seen what will happen after the lawsuits announced by Trump.



Reuters reports that Biden will address the public soon.