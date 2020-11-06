World What a turnaround: Biden leads in Georgia by 917 votes, Trump "embittered" on Twitter The post-election farce in the US continues. Accusations are being multiplied. Both Trump and Biden declared victory. The rest of the world enjoys the show. Source: B92 Friday, November 6, 2020 | 11:28 Tweet Share John Moore/Getty Images

Is a new page in American history being written in Georgia?

The Democrats have not won in Georgia for a full 28 years. The last time they triumphed was back in 1992. As a reminder, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the same Georgia only four years ago. The difference was slightly more than 200.000 votes in favor of the Democrats.

Women just arrived at the Clark County election department. They tell me they’re praying justice will be done and that righteousness prevails. pic.twitter.com/xi0Q9hOS51 — alyssa estrada (@anenews) November 6, 2020

Trump attacks Twitter in the middle of the night. On Twitter.

Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020 I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020