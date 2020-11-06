World 0

What a turnaround: Biden leads in Georgia by 917 votes, Trump "embittered" on Twitter

The post-election farce in the US continues. Accusations are being multiplied. Both Trump and Biden declared victory. The rest of the world enjoys the show.

Source: B92
Share
John Moore/Getty Images
John Moore/Getty Images

Is a new page in American history being written in Georgia?

The Democrats have not won in Georgia for a full 28 years. The last time they triumphed was back in 1992. As a reminder, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the same Georgia only four years ago. The difference was slightly more than 200.000 votes in favor of the Democrats.

Trump attacks Twitter in the middle of the night. On Twitter.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 19 go to page