Trump: Stop the fraud!; Biden increased the advantage in the key state
Can Biden win "in stoppage time"?Source: B92
A court in Pennsylvania ruled that observers from the campaign of Republican President Donald Trump can stand closer and observe the process of counting the votes in Philadelphia.
In Pennsylvania, the counting of votes is still ongoing, which could decide who will be the next president of the United States, and the Trump campaign quickly hailed this court ruling as a great victory.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what Georgia looks like, with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted.
A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) on
Media: Biden increases advantage in Nevada
Democratic candidate for the presidency of the USA, Joe Biden, increased the lead in Nevada in relation to the rival Donald Trump by about 3.500 votes, Reuters reported. In a sample of over 87 percent of the votes counted, Biden has about 49.5 percent of the vote, and Trump has about 48.5 percent of the vote. According to CNN sources, Biden increased the difference and has more than 11.000 votes in relation to Trump, and at the previous cut, that difference was 7.647.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what Nevada looks like, with an estimated 87 percent of votes counted. #election2020 #battleground
A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) on
STOP THE FRAUD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
BREAKING - President Trump's advantage in #Georgia shrinks to 18.540 votes with 96% of the votes in (~50,000 still to be counted).— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 5, 2020
Thursday’s New EUROPEAN: “Is It Over Yet?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fbu7XkknjO— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 4, 2020