World Biden triumphed in Michigan, Trump does not admit Both Trump and Biden have declared victories. Neither Trump nor Biden have the 270 votes needed. The tension is growing. Did anyone "steal" the elections? Source: B92 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 23:55

Democrat candidate Joseph Biden currently has 238 electoral votes, while his rival and current US President Donald Trump has 213, according to projections.



For Trump, the easiest way to get hold of 270 votes is if he wins in Pennsylvania, which carries 20 of them and three other states. If that doesn\'t happen, Trump must win in the remaining five states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina).



The easiest way for his opponent, Joseph Biden, is also through Pennsylvania, and in that case he would have to win in Michigan in order to win 36 votes, as many as these two federal states carry (he needs 32 votes). A more realistic scenario is for Biden to end up with a round of 270 votes by winning in three states - Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. Also, a victory in one of the two states that are most committed to the Republicans out of the remaining six (North Carolina and Georgia) would mark an almost certain victory for Biden.

Trump declared victory in Michigan

Republican candidate Donald Trump took to Twitter again this time to declare victory in Michigan. In addition to that federal state, Trump declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Nevada, a decisive state

Nevada is one of the states in which Biden did not win the internal party elections. He finished right behind Bernie Sanders. Despite that, research shows that he has an advantage over Trump. The team of the current president did not like the decision of the authorities in Nevada to organize the voting by mail, which is why they filed a lawsuit. What could be crucial is Biden\'s election as vice president of Kamala Harris, due to the increased share of Hispanics and Latin Americans in the population of this federal state.