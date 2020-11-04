World "Trump's result so far is great. If he wins, it means further improvement for Serbia" For the founder of Serbian-American Friendship Congress, Vladimir Marinkovic, the result of Donald Trump in the US elections so far is a surprise Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 17:50 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/actionsports

He explains that all the research said that Joseph Biden is in the lead, even in most of the so-called "hesitant states".



He says the latest information shows that Trump won convincingly in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio and Texas, while Biden won in Arizona, even though it is a Republican stronghold.



He analyzes that Biden's victory in Arizona was influenced by the negative campaign against Trump, even by the media, as well as the support for Biden from the family of the late Senator (John) McCain.



"In any case, we will see. It is very close in Wisconsin. It is one of the states that can decide the future winner of this election. In any case, Trump records great result, considering that there is a campaign and harangue against him and the Republicans," Marinkovic said.



He reminds that the way of voting is different in the USA in relation to Serbia, stating that as many as 102 million people voted until the day of the elections on November 3, which is the highest turnout in the history of the USA.



"When the polls closed, 67 percent of the citizens voted, that is, the electorate. That is a high turnout, which is definitely in favor of Donald Trump. It turned out that the silent majority, conservative, which respects traditional values and does not vote for its candidate", Marinkovic noticed.



According to him, if Trump wins, it means for Serbia further improvement of bilateral relations between the two countries, continuation of economic cooperation, new investments of American companies, cooperation in the field of energy, military and defense industry.



"That cooperation would be even stronger and we would reach the level very quickly if we had a strategic partnership between Serbia and the United States," Marinkovic said.



In the event that Biden wins, which he considers less certain at the moment, Marinkovic says that bilateral relations would not develop in the same way as with the Trump administration.



"Certainly, the issue of KIM would not go in the direction it went in previous years, considering that the Democrats perceive the issue of Kosovo as an issue that has already been resolved and which Serbia should only state, unlike Trump and his administration, which respects the fact that Serbia has legitimate interests there", he said.



He adds that very important elections for the Senate were also held, and obviously, he says, the Republicans will keep the majority, which, according to him, is good news.



"The Congress will keep the Democrats, even though they actually lost four seats compared to the previous elections. All of Trump's associates from the Senate have won in their states," he said. In that sense, he says that the important thing for Serbia is that the co-chair of the Serbian Caucus in the American Congress, Steve Stivers, won in his district in Ohio, and Manuel Cliver also won, so that it gives an opportunity for continuity policy in the Congress itself.



"It is giving the wind in the back when it comes to cooperation between the two administrations and the two countries, so that if Trump wins, they will be even better," Marinkovic concluded.