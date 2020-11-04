World Biden addressed the nation VIDEO Democratic candidate Joe Biden sent an optimistic message from the state of Delaware. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 09:08 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

"We feel good, we believe we are on the way to victory. Who could have expected that we might have to wait for the results for this long? Maybe we will wait for them until tomorrow morning or longer...", Biden states in his address and adds:



"But as my grandmother and grandfather used to say, 'Keep the faith. And spread it.'



According to him, it is not up to him or the opposing candidate to say who won the elections.



"It is not up to me and Donald Trump to say who won. That is the task of the American people," he says, stating that he is still optimistic.