World Trump spoke up and he's not happy: "Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" Presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed the public from the White House in the presence of his family and declared victory in the elections Source: B92 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 08:39 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump did that even though the election commission did not count all the votes.



"I would like to thank the First Lady, my family and Pence," he said at the beginning of his speech and continued:



"Millions of people voted for us. We will not tolerate what is happening... We were ready to celebrate, and then everything stopped. We won, they can't catch up with us."



According to him, he has an advantage over Biden in many countries.



"We run in many states, in Pennsylvania by an overwhelming majority... It's not even close," he explains, adding:



"We won, and we don't need all those victories. We also won in Texas."



According to his claims, he will conquer Michigan and Arizona.



"We were ready to win this election. Honestly, we won the election. We will go to the Supreme Court, we want everything to stop, not to 'find' some votes at 4 in the morning and put them on the pile," Trump said.



"Honestly, we won, even though not all the votes were counted. Thank you American people for your great support. Millions of people voted for us. But one very sad group of people is trying to deprive them of that right, which we will not allow. We were preparing for a big celebration. and all of a sudden everything was canceled", he said, explaining that he would go to the Supreme Court and ask that the counting of all votes be stopped.



"Because it's obvious that in the remaining few states, Republicans are leading and that Biden and the Democrats can't catch up."



"We are looking really good all over the country", Trump said last night on his Twitter profile after the first unofficial results from Indiana and Kentucky.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

A few hours later, things don’t look so great anymore.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

And therefore...