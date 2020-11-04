World Trump admitted he could lose: "You never know" US President Donald Trump said today that he believes he will win, but he admitted that he could lose. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 00:15 Tweet Share Foto: Epa / Chris Kleponis / POOL

"I think we're going to have an extraordinary night, but these are politics and elections, and you never know," Trump said at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.



He also added that his campaign is giving good results in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas, and stressed the importance of winning in Pennsylvania.



"It's easy to win. Losing is never easy. At least, not for me", Trump said.

Depositphotos/cienpies