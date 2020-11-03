World Four years ago, they wrote him off too soon: Will America make Trump even greater? In 2016, the media compete over who would write off Donald Trump first, and declared Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate, the new president. Source: Dragana Plazinic Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 23:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Pool / Pool

Although, as November approached, it was increasingly uncertain who would become the next president of the United States, Hillary Clinton was considered the favorite. The reasons were numerous.



What marked Trump's campaign, and it can be said his mandate, is certainly the way of communicating with the media, which was often condemned by the public that was not in his favor.



The approach of insulting not only political opponents, but also the media and minorities, in his speeches, regardless of the fact that he was criticized by many, has not stopped being a part of his image.



During the campaign, Trump used every opportunity to express his position on Latin Americans. Stories about the famous wall between America and Mexico, calling Latin Americans rapists, murderers, and all sorts of derogatory names, and finally kicking a Mexican journalist out of a press conference.



Trump even saw a plane at a rally in New Hampshire and used the opportunity to say that it might be a Mexican plane "ready to attack."



"Mexico... I respect Mexico, I respect its leaders, what they did for us is amazing. In fact, the one above could be a Mexican plane preparing for an attack", Trump said at the time.

In addition to controversial statements about Latin Americans, Muslims were also on the "target" of the then Republican candidate. He equated the entire religious community with terrorists and Islamists, and it was not difficult for him to state that Syrian refugees are a "Trojan horse", and that the whole story with migrants only harms the average American by collapsing the American economy.



Such statements, regardless of whether the voters either agree with him or not, were an ideal opportunity for Trump to be in the center of attention and to be talked about.



However, every outburst of Trump, at that time four years ago, convinced analysts that the presidential function was becoming more and more important to him and that undecided voters would condemn such rhetoric and discriminatory attitude towards migrants wherever they came from.



The world's largest democracy, destroying all analysts' forecasts, did not seem to take Trump for evil.

The situation is similar this year. Problematic statements, scandals, bad attitude towards the media, incendiary rhetoric, insulting the opposing candidate... Trump is being written off again, and it can be heard everywhere that Donald Trump will be one of the few presidents who failed to win a second term.



Will America forgive him again this time?