World Today's the election day, polling stations open in two countries The United States is electing a president today between the current President of the Republican, Donald Trump, and the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 13:41

Elections, the outcome of which is eagerly awaited by the entire planet, because it will pave the way not only for America in the next four years, but also influence future world events, are already going down in history, because a record number of more than 95 million Americans exercised their right to vote earlier, in person or by mail, which is about 40 percent of those registered to vote.



Polls open at 12 noon CET in Virginia and Connecticut.



Such a turnout in the early voting is an unprecedented change, caused primarily by concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and the interest of citizens in the elections.



Although according to the latest polls, Biden leads convincingly, it should be borne in mind that in 2016 almost no research announced Donald Trump's victory, as well as the fact that, due to the specifics of the American electoral system, he won mostly in Electoral College, although Hillary Clinton won three million more votes.



The same thing happened in 2000, when George W. Bush received 271 electoral votes, although Al Gore received half a million more American votes.



The states that have the largest number of voters, as well as the so-called "hesitant" states, will be of crucial importance this time as well.

Most Americans vote for the president and Congress, but the names of the candidates for the local elections will also be on the ballots, so the ballots will not be the same in all places, although the names of Biden and Trump will be on everyone.



The winner of the American presidential elections is decided through a complex system in two steps, where after the vote at the state level, another vote follows, in a body called the Electoral College.



Individual states have a certain number of "electors", based on the number of inhabitants, and the electors support the winner of the direct vote, which is announced after all the votes have been counted.



The four-month election process is the result of a compromise between the "founders of the nation", who were not convinced that voters could be trusted to choose the right leader, and did not want to give Congress the right to vote exclusively.

The last year of Trump's mandate, but also the campaign during which he himself became infected with COVID-19, was marked by a pandemic instead of the usual political and social topics, which caused a health and economic crisis and in which tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs.



In the days before the election, the United States records 90.000 new infections a day, more than nine million Americans have fallen ill so far, and more than 230.000 people have died, so according to some elections, it will show the attitude of citizens about how Trump ruled the country in the fight against COVID-19.



The electoral system where "the winner takes everything" led the candidates to lead a stronger campaign in countries where victory, from the point of view of mathematics, opens the way to the White House more easily, the Voice of America explains.



Candidates also ran the most intense campaigns in so-called crucial or undecided states - where the outcome of the election is still uncertain, such as Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



In all states except Maine and Nebraska, the candidate who receives the most direct votes wins all the votes of the electorate in that state.



Political scientists and electoral law experts are considering various scenarios the nation could face on election day and in the weeks to come - from a clear victory for one candidate, to an unresolved legal battle that could leave the outcome uncertain until January, when a new Congress should confirm the final result of the election.



Experts say that the decision of the winners of these elections is especially uncertain due to the unprecedented level of voting by mail.



Due to different laws in individual states on when and how votes are counted by mail, the final results in those states could be known for days or even weeks after the election.



There is also a "nightmare scenario", says political scientist William Holston from the non-profit Brookings Institution for the Voice of America, and that is that close elections with a controversial outcome could "throw the whole country into chaos, in extremely negative circumstances".

President Trump doubts that mass voting by mail will lead to an incorrect election result, and he has repeatedly refused to commit in advance to a peaceful transfer of power in case he loses.



Biden, on the other hand, said that he would accept the election results, provided that the votes were counted fairly.



There are several key dates between Election Day and the vote count in Congress on January 6.



The first is December 8, when the federal states submit verified lists of their electors to the National Archives of the USA. The Electoral College meets on December 14 to vote on who will be the next president of America.



A candidate must win 270 votes out of a total of 538 to declare victory. There is a possibility, though unlikely, that the election will end without a winner and after the electoral votes are counted.



If both candidates receive 269 votes, the decision on the winner is made by the House of Representatives. However, instead of voting in which all 435 members vote individually, the delegations of each state vote as a whole, which means that the dominant party in each state will control its votes.



If such a result were to occur, about 600.000 residents of Wyoming would have the same impact on the outcome of the election as 40 million residents of California.



And finally, another complication in the whole system is the possibility that some of the electors sent to vote for the president on December 14 will prove to be "unfaithful", which rarely happened.



The entire election process ends with the inauguration of the President and Vice President of the United States on January 20, 2021.