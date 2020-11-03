World Trump predicted his victory U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a "magnificent victory" of the Republicans at the last pre-election rally in the state of Michigan last night. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The rally was held a few hours before the opening of the polling stations, and Trump said on that occasion: "Tomorrow, we will rewrite the history."



Donald Trump ended his campaign also in the Grand Rapids during the previous election campaign in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.



"I'm a little bit superstitious. We'll do the same," Trump explained before arriving in Michigan.



In the presidential elections today, the citizens of the USA choose between the current head of state, Republican Trump, and the Democratic candidate Joseph Biden, to whom polls and bookmakers give preference.