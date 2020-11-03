World Members of the Cobra and the army on the streets. One attacker killed, there are more The Austrian Minister of the Interior addressed the public, this morning at six o'clock: Attack of at least one Islamic terrorist. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Photo/Ronald Zak/AP

After a series of attacks that took place yesterday in Vienna and in which there are, so far, four victims and 17 injured, the Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer, held a press conference early this morning.



According to him, the terrorist who was killed yesterday in Vienna was heavily armed and was wearing a belt with explosives. "We had an attack last night by at least one Islamic terrorist," he said and confirmed the suspicions. "The killed attacker is a sympathizer of the Islamic State."



"This is the most difficult day for Austria in recent years. We are facing a terrorist attack, on a scale that Austria has not encountered so far," Nehammer said.



He pointed out that special police units managed to eliminate one heavily armed terrorist, and that, according to the latest information, at least one other attacker was on the run. In this regard, he appealed to the citizens not to leave their homes, if possible, unless there are business reasons.



"Avoid the city center," Nehammer underlined.



Nehammer sent a message to the terrorists that "it must be clear - whoever attacks one of us, attacks all of us."



Director General for Public Safety Franz Ruf pointed out that 50 members of the Cobra special units, 100 members of the Vega unit, as well as a large number of other police units, including specialists from the Counter-Terrorism Unit, are participating in the action.



He pointed out that the police had closed the city center, and were carrying out intensified controls, in agreement with international partners, on Austria's borders.