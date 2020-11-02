World LIVE for B92.net from Vienna: "A man with a gun broke into a restaurant, chaos" VIDEO The dramatic, rather frightening situation tonight in Vienna was attended by B92.net reader Angelina Knezevic Vasiljevic, who told us what was happening. Source: B92 Monday, November 2, 2020 | 23:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP photo

A few meters divided Angelina from the armed men, and she was very upset about the events in the Austrian capital.



As she says, an armed man broke into the restaurant next to the one where she was, and, as she said, the police are now chasing him and other armed attackers through the streets.



"A man with a gun came in and it was really scary, believe me," she said, repeating that everyone was upset.



She said that a large number of people fled to the restaurant where they were.

Printskrin: Facebook/Angelina Knežević Vasiljević

As far as she knows, one policeman was hit and helicopters are currently flying over the city.



The police have closed all exits from the center of Vienna and do not allow citizens to move.

Printskrin: Angelina Knežević Vasiljević

As she says, the subway does not work and it is not allowed to go down to the stations. The police "keep" the citizens away from them with light signals.



"We all feel very bad," Angelina repeated, unable to hold back her tears.