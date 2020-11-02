World In France, 12 million students start school in the middle of quarantine About 12 million students started school again in France today after a short vacation. Source: Beta, AFP, Tanjug Monday, November 2, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The return comes amid a quarantine imposed against the coronavirus epidemic and after the murder of history teacher Samuel Paty that appalled the entire country.



All educators and students across France paid tribute to Paty, who was killed by an Islamist on October 16 because he showed caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad to his students in a class on freedom of expression.



Today, Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to Paty at the school where he worked on the outskirts of Paris. He was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer.



Unlike the quarantine introduced in the spring in the midst of the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the quarantine that is in force until December 1 does not mean the closure of schools.



However, all educational institutions are subject to stricter sanitary measures, including the wearing of a mask for six-year-olds attending first grade. Until now, masks are mandatory for children from the age of 11.



French President Emmanuel Macron addressed all the students this morning and told them he fully supports them. "I closely follow your emotions after the terrorist attacks, one of which was in one of your schools," Macron said.



After the murder of Samuel Paty in France, there was another attack in the church of Notre Dame in Nice.



As of today, police patrols are circulating in front of 60.000 school institutions.﻿