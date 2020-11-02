World Curfew in Italy: Everything stops at 9 p.m. Italy is introducing curfew on the entire territory from 9 pm to morning, this was confirmed for Sky TG 24 by Deputy Labor Minister Francesca Puglisi. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 2, 2020 | 12:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Armando Franca

The decision was made at a meeting of the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and will be valid on the entire national territory.



The insistence of the presidents of the regions that a difficult measure, which can cause social dissatisfaction, be taken over by the central government and not individual regions prevailed.



The new measure, which the Prime Minister will explain to the parliament today, envisages a ban on interregional movements, and all those who have to travel or be on the street after curfew for any reason, must have a personal certificate of justification to be out of the house.



"Unfortunately, we have to sacrifice direct teaching, and lessons will be taught online for all high school students, and it has not yet been decided whether lower elementary school students will follow classes from home," Deputy Minister of Labor Puglisi said.



Also, the new measure envisages a reduction of city traffic by 50 percent, shopping centers will be closed on weekends, museums, bars, video game halls and exhibitions will be closed.