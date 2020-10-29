World The region is bursting with infection, China is hot again, Russia marked a new record There is growing number of people with coronavirus infection in the world. About 45 million people are currently infected and 1.179.000 have died. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 12:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/.shock

In Europe, the data are worrying, which is why more and more European countries are facing lockdown.



The latest data for the region of the Western Balkans are expected, where records in the number of newly infected people are being broken every day.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany will go into partial closure from Monday, November 2, due to the difficult epidemiological situation during the coronavirus pandemic.



According to French President Emmanuel Macron, France is returning to lockdown at the national level starting tomorrow in order to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, which is again threatening to be out of control.



Meanwhile, in one of the few places in the world where there were no coronavirus infections so far, the Marshall Islands recorded the first two positive cases.



