World Curfew takes effect as of today A curfew will take effect in the Czech Republic today from 9 pm to 5 am, as part of the tightening of measures due to the spread of the coronavirus. Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 08:22

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also announced yesterday that the government will ask the parliament to extend the extraordinary powers for another month, i.e. until December 3, while trying to stop the sudden increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.



The Czech government's state of emergency order expires on November 3, Reuters reminds.



The Czech Republic has been breaking all records in the number of newly infected people for days, and those numbers are above 10.000 a day this week as well. According to the latest information, the Czech Republic has reported over 15.000 new infections today.



The total number of hospitalized increased to 6.191 patients, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.



Currently, 893 patients are in serious condition in intensive care or on respirators in Czech hospitals.



The Czech Republic has requested and has already started receiving respirators from the European Union and NATO reserves and from member countries, including Italy, Romania, Austria or Hungary, 1.500 respirators have been promised by New Zealand and 500 by Germany.