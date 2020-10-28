World 0

Curfew takes effect as of today

A curfew will take effect in the Czech Republic today from 9 pm to 5 am, as part of the tightening of measures due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: Beta, Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also announced yesterday that the government will ask the parliament to extend the extraordinary powers for another month, i.e. until December 3, while trying to stop the sudden increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

The Czech government's state of emergency order expires on November 3, Reuters reminds.

The Czech Republic has been breaking all records in the number of newly infected people for days, and those numbers are above 10.000 a day this week as well. According to the latest information, the Czech Republic has reported over 15.000 new infections today.

The total number of hospitalized increased to 6.191 patients, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

Currently, 893 patients are in serious condition in intensive care or on respirators in Czech hospitals.

The Czech Republic has requested and has already started receiving respirators from the European Union and NATO reserves and from member countries, including Italy, Romania, Austria or Hungary, 1.500 respirators have been promised by New Zealand and 500 by Germany.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Angela opts for total lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel demands a meeting with the prime ministers of 16 German provinces on the closure of restaurants and cafes starting on November 4

World Wednesday, October 28, 2020 08:55 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

Evacuation in Paris - bomb threat VIDEO

Arc de Triomphe area evacuated in the center of Paris after the bomb threat, the Champs Elysees, located nearby, included.

World Tuesday, October 27, 2020 18:02 Comments: 1
Ilustracija: EPA/ JULIEN DE ROSA

This did not happen in 2016

Eight days prior to the presidential elections, more people voted in the USA than the total number of people who voted by mail or used that opportunity in 2016.

World Tuesday, October 27, 2020 08:50 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

General strike

Former presidential candidate in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, stated today that all companies in the country will go on a general strike on Monday.

World Sunday, October 25, 2020 21:44 Comments: 1
EPA/ JAKUB GAVLAK
page 1 of 19 go to page