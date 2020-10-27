World 1

Evacuation in Paris - bomb threat VIDEO

Arc de Triomphe area evacuated in the center of Paris after the bomb threat, the Champs Elysees, located nearby, included.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: EPA/ JULIEN DE ROSA
Metro lines in the area were also evacuated, and according to the French portal Actu.fr, a suspicious bag with "most likely ammunition" was found near the Eiffel Tower.

Public transport has been suspended, and the famous Charles de Gaulle metro station has been closed.

France is on high alert after an 18-year-old Muslim beheaded a teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

There were several false bomb warnings, the last time at the train station in Lyon last week and at the Eiffel Tower a month ago.

