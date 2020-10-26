World 0

Molotov cocktails, blocked traffic: Italians on the streets due to new measures VIDEO

Protests against government measures in fighting COVID-19 are ongoing in several Italian cities, "La Repubblica" reports

Source: B92



Some of the measures include the closure of bars and restaurants at 6 pm, as well as the complete closure of gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theaters.

The situation escalated in some cities, and extremist groups significantly influenced tensions during the protests. Protesters threw firecrackers and bottles at police, and in Milan they threw Molotov cocktails and blocked traffic.

Read
