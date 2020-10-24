World One of the leaders of Al Qaeda was killed in Afghanistan Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Terrorists list Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 23:51 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ stuartmiles

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) published this news late on Saturday.



Al-Masri has been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, and conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, Reuters reports.



Al-Masri, believed to be al Qaeda’s second-in-command, was killed during a special operation in Ghazni province.