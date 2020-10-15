World Germany: An absolute record, and if it continues like this... In Germany, 6.638 newly infected with coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 08:46 Tweet Share Tanjug/Stefanie Loos/Pool Photo via AP

That is the largest number of newly infected in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Due to the growing number of people suffering from coronavirus, a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the provinces was held in Germany on Wednesday, at which they discussed the measures to prevent the spread of the virus.



The total number of cases is now 341.223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today, Reuters reports.



Germany's previous daily record was 6.294 of newly reported cases of infection, set on March 28, according to RKI.



According to the latest data, the reported death toll rose by 33, amounting to 9.710.



By European standards, Germany has so far had a relatively low infection rate and mortality rate during the pandemic, but new daily cases have leaped in recent weeks, with Chancellor Angela Merkel warning that there could be 19.200 infections a day if the current trend continues.