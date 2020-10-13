World 0

Kurz: If it continues - there will be sanctions

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the re-deployment of the Turkish research ship Oruc Rais to the eastern Mediterranean

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

Kurz said that in case Turkey continues to violate international law, it is threatened by EU sanctions.

"The sending of the ship shows once again that Turkey under President Erdogan is only reacting to EU pressure and perceives any other behavior as a sign of weakness," Kurz warned.

He also said that the opening of Varosha beach in Cyprus was a violation of the armistice agreement and that it encourages further mistrust and undermines peace efforts.

Kurz demanded that the EU immediately suspend accession negotiations with Turkey, pointing out that Ankara is moving further and further away from European values over the years.

