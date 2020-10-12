World "There is no peace in Karabakh, we are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe" The situation in Karabakh is close to a humanitarian catastrophe, said the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 12, 2020 | 23:31 Tweet Share EPA/OMER MESSINGER / POOL

At the meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries, Pashinyan said that the situation on the southern front was tense and that the armistice was not respected.



He confirmed that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire agreement reached in Moscow. "Immediately after the armistice came into force, Azerbaijan tried to take the city of Gadrut," Sputnik reports.



According to him, in the area of Gadrut, during the fight, the Karabakh army is conducting an operation to neutralize the opposing groups.



"In the zone of the Karabakh conflict, we are close to a humanitarian catastrophe, if not on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. "The only way to prevent this catastrophe is to recognize the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination and recognition of independence," Pashinyan said.