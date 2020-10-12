World A unique image was taken of a planet 63 light-years away from Earth A group of Max Planck Institute for Astronomy researchers managed to capture the first optical image of the exoplanet, 63 light-years away from Earth. Source: B92 Monday, October 12, 2020 | 08:57 Tweet Share Foto: GettyImages, NASA / Handout

The image of the planet located outside the solar system was made using the most advanced optical telescope in the world in the Chilean Atacama Desert. The recording was performed by the radial velocity method.



An exoplanet called "Beta Pictoris c" is the second planet discovered in that system.



"This is the first direct confirmation of the planet discovered by the radial velocity method," said Silvestre Lakur, head of the "ExoGRAVITY" observation program, according to "Sputnik".



Leading scientist of the project from the Max Planck Institute, Frank Eisenhower, said that they are just beginning to explore stunning new worlds, from a supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy to planets outside the solar system.



The "Beta Pictoris" system is located about 63.4 light-years from the solar system. To date, only two planets orbiting the young system have been discovered - the first discovered and photographed in 2008 was called "Beta Pictoris b". The second, "Beta Pictoris c", was discovered in the second half of 2019, and now a unique recording of it has been made.