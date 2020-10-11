World "Putin saved Armenia again" President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, called on the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to thank Russian President Vladimir Putin for saving his country. Source: Sputnik Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 14:07 Tweet Share EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

"When Pashinyan gave us an ultimatum, when he insulted the feelings of Azerbaijanis, he should have been punished for that. We did it. And let him just thank Putin that Russia saved Armenia once again," Aliyev said in an interview with RBC.



He emphasized that Azerbaijan has repeatedly addressed Moscow with a request to influence Armenia, which "100 percent" depends on Russia, Sputnik reports.



"Russia, as our neighbor and a country that has a common history with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, of course, plays a special role. It is based on the history and cooperation of our peoples, as well as on Russia's weight and role in the world and, of course, in our region", the President emphasized.